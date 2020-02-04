Big details to think about when building a tiny home

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo- Tucked away behind some trees on a gravel road, you’ll see the new home of Taylor Fain and Whitney Burlison.

What’s unique about this home is that it’s a tiny home. Now, it’s not your average tiny home, but for this family of five, a nearly 800 square foot home is tiny.

When Taylor and Whitney first started dating in 2018, they both wanted the same things in their relationship, including downsizing.

“We started this then end of last February, so we’re just now coming up on a year,” says Taylor.

“But both of us when we met were definitely on the same page of like building something minimalist,” says Whitney.

One year into their relationship, they decided to start building on the tiny home and move out of Whitney’s 1,600 square foot house just up the street.

But why?

“Really just all the stuff we have. The mortgage, we don’t want to have a mortgage, just an easier way of living. Little more green with spending on the electrical source,” says Taylor.

From too much clutter to financially safe to living eco-friendly, brought Taylor to draw, build, and design their tiny home.

The home consists of everything you need in a regular house, four bedrooms (three of them require stairs), two bathrooms, a kitchen, a laundry room, and two living rooms (the main room and one for the three kids).

One little detail missing, though, is a storm shelter for severe weather.

Watch the video above to see what Taylor and Whitney have planned for when severe weather comes to both cold and warm weather.

With that in mind, Taylor says building a tiny home comes with a lot of research and motivation. He also warns those in different environments to research the needs of the specific environment.

“Because there’s people in different regions that build tiny houses, so let’s say someone built one you know in the South. So it’s warmer all the time, and they got a specific brand of water heater. You’re like ‘that’d be great to buy a tankless water heater,'” Taylor explains, talking about getting the proper equipment like water heaters depending on the environment.

So after reading this story, here are the main takeaways from Taylor and Whitney’s tiny home that one may need to know to build their own tiny home.

Research

Planning/ design

Storm preparedness

Size

Their tiny house is liveable but not yet complete. The couple will be putting up a deck, siding on the outside of the house, trim on the inside of the house, and building proper stairs to go to the lofted bedrooms.