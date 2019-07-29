Big Brothers Big Sisters set to put on 35th annual bowling fundraising event

SPRINGFIELD – This year, Big Brothers Big Sisters will mark it’s 35th annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake program.

The multi-day event features teams bowling at local alleys raising money to benefit the mentorship program.

Last year’s event raised 75 thousand dollars. That money helps pair adults with children who need a positive role model in their life.

“But everytime we do these events here e ask you to fundraise, you tell our story and thats even better. so when you’re online or talking to your friends and family, saying ‘hey help me bowl!’ for a few bucks you also hear a little bit about what we do, and thats whats so important,” Ashley French from Big Brothers Big Sisters said. “The more that folks know about what we do, the bigs and volunteers we can get in for our littles.”

Bowl For Kids’ Sake will take place over several nights this next week. Open sessions are still available if you’d like to join. For more information, visit bigbro.com.