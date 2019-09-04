Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks lunch program

Live Now
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Volunteers are a valuable resource in helping many non-profit organizations serve their communities.

Big Brothers Big Sisters kicked off its lunch buddy program within Springfield public schools for the 2019- 2020 school year this week.

Springfield schools have 16 elementary campuses that participate in the lunch buddy program.

The program provides students a role model within the community that they can connect with.

Volunteers meet with their lunch buddy once a week for 30 minutes during the student’s lunchtime.

Volunteers are asked to commit one year to the program to connect and mentor the student.

Ashley French, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters, said it is amazing to see the impact the volunteers have on the students. She said none of this would be possible without volunteers.

Children who participate in the program are known to have an increase in grades, school attendance and overall motivation to learn.

