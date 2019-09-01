Big Brothers Big Sisters create mural at Seminole Decor Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield got a new mural today with some help from the kids and mentors in Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks.

Local street artist Andrea Ehrhardt is a mentor in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

In a partnership with the Seminole Decor Center, she led a ‘paint-by-number’ mural at the store.

This morning, Springfield’s Big Brothers Big Sisters’ kids right alongside their mentors got to bust out their paintbrushes and get creative.

One of Ehrhardt’s murals already exists at the Seminole Decor Center.

She designed this new one to match.

Ehrhardt says her little is interested in art too.

“I kind of want to show her that you can do anything you want in life,” Ehrhardt said. “You don’t have to go to a 9 to 5 job if that’s not what you want. If it is great but you can really pursue really anything. And I hope to be that mentor for her.”

Ehrhardt is known best for her Downtown murals including the butterfly wings on Walnut Street and the Discovery Center’s “Springfield” mural.