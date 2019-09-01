Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Big Brothers Big Sisters create mural at Seminole Decor Center

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield got a new mural today with some help from the kids and mentors in Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks.

Local street artist Andrea Ehrhardt is a mentor in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

In a partnership with the Seminole Decor Center, she led a ‘paint-by-number’ mural at the store.

This morning, Springfield’s Big Brothers Big Sisters’ kids right alongside their mentors got to bust out their paintbrushes and get creative.

One of Ehrhardt’s murals already exists at the Seminole Decor Center.

She designed this new one to match.

Ehrhardt says her little is interested in art too.

“I kind of want to show her that you can do anything you want in life,” Ehrhardt said. “You don’t have to go to a 9 to 5 job if that’s not what you want. If it is great but you can really pursue really anything. And I hope to be that mentor for her.”

Ehrhardt is known best for her Downtown murals including the butterfly wings on Walnut Street and the Discovery Center’s “Springfield” mural.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now