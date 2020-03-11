VIDEO: Biden tells Michigan factory worker he’s “Full of …”

DETROIT, Mich.– When a factory worker in Detroit accused Vice President Biden of “actively trying to end our second amendment right,” on Tuesday, the Democrat and presidential hopeful fired back.

“You’re full of (expletive),” Biden responded. “I support the second amendment.”

The worker cites what he calls a viral video from a debate back in September, where then-presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke proclaimed his hope to ban and take AR-15’s from the public.

“You were with Beto when he said he was going to take our guns,” the worker said to Biden.

“I did not say that. That’s not true,” Biden defended.

Cell phone videos have surfaced showing the interaction from multiple angles. Some videos are longer than others.

.@joebiden touring auto plant in Detroit quickly gets into an argument with a worker over guns. pic.twitter.com/37oCrX62HS — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) March 10, 2020

In longer versions of the video, like this one shared by CBS reporter Bo Erickson, the conversation continues to heat up until the worker is ushered off by what appears to be another factory worker.