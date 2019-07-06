Biden says he’s “changed” since his days in the Senate

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) — In a new campaign speech, former Vice President Joe Biden will say that he has “changed” since he entered the Senate in the 1970s, according to excerpts provided by his campaign. Biden will speak to supporters during a campaign stop in Sumter on Saturday.

Biden, who is 76, has been criticized for his age and political positions earlier in his career.

“America in 2019 is a very different place than the America of the 1970s. And that’s a good thing. I’ve witnessed an incredible amount of change in this nation and I’ve worked to make that change happen. And yes – I’ve changed also,” the excerpt said.

Biden will also push back against criticism against his time in the Senate by noting his service as vice president to President Obama, who remains very popular in the Democratic Party and among black Democratic voters in particular.

“If you look at the issues I’ve been attacked on, nearly every one of them is for something well before 2008. It’s as if my opponents want you to believe I served from 1972 until 2008 – and then took the next eight years off. They don’t want to talk much about my time as vice president,” the excerpt said.

