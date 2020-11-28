Beware of these Black Friday scams

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As you work to finish your holiday shopping list, cybercriminals are working fast to scam you out of your cash this Black Friday.

Amy Nofzinger, with the AARP’s Fraud Watch Network says criminals are getting sneaky and luring unsuspecting shoppers in with ads on social media. In fact, according to the BBB, most of the shoppers who say they got scammed online this year reported it involved a product they saw advertised on Facebook and Instagram.

One thing you can do: Have a critical eye when looking at the website. Misspellings or poor quality graphics are often a sign it’s not legitimate.

Here are some more things to pay attention to: