Better Life in Recovery now virtually supporting those recovering from addiction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — During this trying time, a Springfield non-profit is making sure those recovering from addiction still have an outlet to heal.

Better Life in Recovery is hosting two support groups a day on Zoom.

Faith-based recovery Zoom chats are at 11 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Meetings that teach recovery techniques and involve open discussion are at 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Director David Stoecker says these meetings are especially important right now.

“People are sheltering at home, people are getting laid off from their jobs, people are wondering if they’re gonna be able to feed their family, if they’re going to be able to keep a roof over their head,” Stoecker said, “and they’re starting to get depressed, feelings of hopelessness are setting in. And, unfortunately that’s a prime time for somebody who might be in recovery to go back out. So, this gives them an opportunity to actually have a conversation with somebody and get that support. and remind them of the foundation and the tools they have so that they can use those instead of making a choice that they might not be able to come back from.”

Better Life in Recovery’s doors are closed, but if someone needs Narcan, there is a note on their door with a number people can call.

From there, someone will come out and hand it to them in a bag.

And if you want to join one of the online recovery chats, the Zoom ID is on the group’s Facebook page.