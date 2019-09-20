Better Business Bureau’s Trust Awards: Alice Yeager

HOLLISTER, Mo. — We are showcasing people in the Ozarks who show trustworthiness every day.

It’s part of the Better Business Bureau’s Trust Awards.

Today we are showing a woman who dedicates her time working for the Hollister Chamber of Commerce.

Alice Yeager left Fort Smith, Arkansas and a career in radio to relocate to the Branson area.

“Through different events, my husband and I decided it was time for a change in life..and we loved the Branson area,” Yeager said.

She joined the Hollister area Chamber of Commerce, where she’s worked as an administrative assistant for the past five years. But, she had no idea she was nominated for a trust award.

“The chamber has been promoting it and encouraging our members to nominate people in the area..but I had no idea that my name had been put in the hat,” Yeager said.

According to John Hagey, chairman of the board for the Hollister area chamber, Yeager is very deserving.

“She’s the first one in the office. Normally one of the last ones to leave at all of our events,” Hagley said. “She’s making sure we’ve got everything coordinated. Everything’s planned out and mapped out.”

Knowing that she’s being recognized even when she’s not aware, sends a message, Yeager says.

“You don’t know who’s looking and who’s watching in your everyday life and you don’t know who’s lives you are affecting,” Yeager said. “So the old saying, treat others the way you want to be treated? It’s so true.”