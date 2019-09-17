Better Business Bureau warns about new company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — A company new to the area is coming under scrutiny by the Better Business Bureau due to the owner’s poor record.

Fountainhead Group Consulting Firm is a timeshare exit business owned by Jeffrey Shaver of Ozark.

Shaver also owns Last Resort Fee, an F rated business due to multiple complaints alleging that the business failed to honor contracts, Issue refunds, or return phone calls.

The BBB urges customers to think twice before doing business with Shaver’s new company.

The Saint Louis BBB reached out to Shaver but did not hear back from him.