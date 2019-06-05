Bernie Sanders visits Arkansas for annual Walmart stock holders meeting

ROGERS, Ar.– Bernie Sanders was in Northwest Arkansas today to speak at the annual Walmart shareholders meeting.

“Frankly, the American people are sick and tired of subsidizing the greed of some of the largest and most profitable corporations in this country., Sen. Sanders said, They are also outraged by the grotesque level of income and wealth inequality in American as demonstrated by the CEO of Walmart making a thousand times more than the average Walmart employee.”



Sanders was there to urge the company to pay what he called a living wage and allow workers a seat on the board.

Sanders criticized the company for paying its workers what he describes as “starvation wages” and introduced a shareholder proposal that calls for hourly associates to have a seat on the company’s board.

In a three-minute address he called for Walmart to pay at least $15 per hour for its hourly workers.

The board also faced a shareholder proposal to strengthen its sexual harassment procedures. The proposals don’t have any chance of passing with Walmart’s founder’s descendants owning about 50 percent of its voting stock.

Still, it’s the latest pressure that Walmart and other corporations face to improve working conditions.