Bernie Sanders discharged from hospital after suffering heart attack

(CBS) — Senator Bernie Sanders was discharged from a Las Vegas hospital on Friday, three days after having stents inserted to relieve chest pains. The doctors who treated the 78-year-old presidential candidate said in a statement that Sanders was diagnosed with myocardial infarction, another term for a heart attack.

Sanders’ doctors, Arturo Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj, said the two stents “were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion” and that “all other arteries were normal.”

Upon leaving the hospital, Sanders was seen walking with his fist in the air and waving to cameras alongside his wife, Jane, and campaign staffers. He yelled to cameras saying he was “feeling great.”

“After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work,” Sanders said in a statement.

In a video statement, Sanders thanked supporters for the “love and warm wishes.” He is still in Las Vegas and promised supporters to “see you soon on the campaign trail.”

Sanders’ campaign on Tuesday said his campaign events were canceled until further notice. There was no mention Friday of when Sanders would resume events and appearances.