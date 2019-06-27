Bernie gets testy with MSNBC anchor who asks about bowing out in 2020

(FOX) — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., seemed irked Wednesday when an MSNBC anchor pressed him on whether he would concede the race for the Democratic nomination if he weren’t the frontrunner before the party’s convention in 2020.

“Are you asking that of every candidate?” Sanders asked, interrupting MSNBC anchor Kasie Hunt. Hunt asked specifically if he would “take the risk” of giving President Trump an “advantage” in the election by not conceding.

“Well, right now we are planning to win the Democratic nomination,” Sanders told Hunt. He went on to claim that “poll after poll” showed him beating Trump by nine or 10 points.

“We’re going to beat Trump — we’re going to win the Democratic nomination,” he said.

Sanders’ 2020 run came just a few years after he battled former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton for the nomination. He has come to represent the more progressive side of the party, challenging more establishment candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden.

