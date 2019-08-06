Bentonville medical marijuana dispensary opens in a few days

BENTONVILLE, Ar. — A Bentonville medical marijuana dispensary is working hard to get ready to open in just a couple days.

The Relief Center in Bentonville just got approval today to open.

Now, it plans to have a soft opening on Wednesday, August 7, and a grand opening on Friday, August 9.

This will be the first dispensary to open in northwest Arkansas.

Buddy Wayne, dispensary superintendent, says The Relief Center is preparing for a large crowd.

“We’re doing what we can to minimize lines. Everyone will have a number so you don’t actually have to stand in a line.” Wayne said. “Also, you can order, we hope if it all works by that time, they can order on their cell phone and not even wait in a line.”

The Releaf Center is planning a celebration on Friday including food and other festivities.