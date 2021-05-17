Bench trial for Rebecca Ruud canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A bench trial set to begin Tuesday, May 18, for a woman accused of the murder of her daughter, has been canceled.

According to online records, the cancellation was prompted by a pending appeal of a motion to the Missouri Supreme Court regarding whether prosecutors may use a certain recording as evidence in the murder trial of Rebecca Ruud.

“The court cannot hear this case until a ruling on the appeal of Motion has been made,” the records state. “Counsel to keep the Court up to date with the status of the pending appeal.”

The trial was to have begun at 8:30 a.m. in Greene County before Judge Calvin Holden with prosecutors from Ozark County and the Missouri Attorney General’s office.

In 2016, Ruud was charged in Ozark County in the murder of her daughter Savannah Leckie, a teenage girl who went missing that summer. In August, Savannah’s burned remains were found in a field about 400 yards from the home where Savannah lived with Ruud.