Behind The Camera: How KOLR responded to coronavirus outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Much has changed in just the last few weeks with people taking measures to ensure distancing and health safety.

We here at KOLR 10 News are taking some measures of our own to make sure we can continue to keep you informed. Our efforts started within our own building. Jesse Inman gives you a look behind the curtain.

This newsroom would normally be bustling, but now, in an effort to practice physical distancing, we have sent our sales staff home and spaced ourselves all over the building.

Usually, we would be all packed into the newsroom at our respective desks. But some of us have relocated. Split up between two floors. Some still in the newsroom, some in the conference room, a few upstairs now occupying other cubicles… even our photographers are keeping their distance with the option to stay ready in our green room, or their vehicles until they get their assignments.

But that’s not the only measure we have in place.

Every day, the news team has two meetings: one for early shows, one evening shows. Now, those are held virtually to avoid physical contact with one another through a group video chat application called Zoom.

It’s hard to walk more than a few feet without having access to either disinfectant wipes, or hand sanitizer, not to mention the constant handwashing.

Keyboards, mouses, cameras and microphones are getting wiped down after every use.

Of course, our cleaning service is sanitizing everything top to bottom as they normally would. We even have an additional daily service now called an “a day porter.”

With all of these measures in place, it’s been a bit different — sometimes even lonely in certain parts of the building — but we are working to continue staying healthy in order to bring you important updates from health officials, and sharing the stories within the community during this unprecedented time in our lives.