Behind the Blitz: What makes the Bucket Blitz

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The giving season is upon us, and that means it’s Bucket Blitz time.

2019 is the fifth year KOLR10 has partnered with the Salvation Army on their Bucket Blitz campaign.

You may notice KOLR10/Ozarks Fox crews live outside Bass Pro Shops Monday morning; well, get ready to see them out there all week.

We will have crews live during our Daybreak, Ozarks Fox A.M., Midday, Ozarks Live, 5 pm, and 6 pm newscasts.

With this massive list of shows comes a lot of preparation and behind the scenes work.

“So if you go out to Bass Pro, we are in the far end of the parking lot set up. We have an RV, a live truck, a bunch of cameras out there. You can’t miss it,” says Daybreak Anchor Lauren Barnas.

Live productions like Bucket Blitz involves a massive crew from photographers to even field producers.

Lauren Barnas says there was a lot that went on from technical issues to cold wintery weather during the newscast Monday morning.

“I think the first thing that went wrong was during our first weather hit with Elisa; her mic was very scratchy and staticy. So I had to interrupt her weather,” says Barnas.

Lauren says that weather became a significant factor throughout both Daybreak and Ozarks Fox AM, but the show must go on.

The crews in the field also have to work with the crews back at the station during the broadcasts.

Below is a gallery from the 2019 Bucket Blitz.