Beer, wine for sale at home Missouri football games

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Beer and wine will be sold at home football games for the Missouri Tigers for the first time Saturday.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the taps are opening after the Southeastern Conference made a policy change this spring giving programs the option to sell alcohol in their stadiums. Such sales had been prohibited by the conference since the early 1970s.

Missouri announced last month that it would join more than 50 schools, including West Virginia, Ohio State and LSU, and introduce alcohol sales at games this fall at Memorial Stadium.

But there are caveats: No booze will be served near the student section, and sales will halt after the third quarter. There also will be no hard liquor.

