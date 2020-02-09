Beer, Wine, Cheese, Chocolate Festival benefits Mercy Kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Live music and all the samples you can eat at the 8th Annual Beer, Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Festival this afternoon.

Sixty-eight vendors all under one roof at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds on Feb. 8 — creameries, wineries, breweries, you name it.

This year the festival benefits Mercy Kids, a St. Jude affiliate here in Springfield.

Carla Wade works with the Mercy Health Foundation and said the organization is grateful.

“Some of the funds raised here today help support the Mercy Health Foundation and Mercy Kids, particularly,” Wade said. “We’re just so grateful that they choose Mercy Kids and the Mercy Health Foundation to be the beneficiary for this event. They support us every year and we’re just really grateful to be a part of this fun, fantastic event.”

Wade says Mercy Health Foundation is breaking ground on a pediatrics emergency department in the next few weeks.