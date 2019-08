JASPER COUNTY — A boozy mess was left on I-44 in Jasper County this morning.

Just before 6:45 a.m. a semi-truck loaded with cans of Coors Beer crashed just west of the Sarcoxie exit on I-44.

The driver of the car that hit the semi was taken to a hospital but will be okay.

The crash shut down all lanes of traffic on Eastbound 44 for awhile while crews cleaned up all that beer.