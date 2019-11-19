Bears at Dickerson Park Zoo enjoy Thanksgiving meal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bears at the Dickerson Park Zoo enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal Tuesday morning.
This is ahead of the hibernating season coming up.
They enjoyed all kinds of traditional Thanksgiving food including sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie.
