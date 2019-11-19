Bears at Dickerson Park Zoo enjoy Thanksgiving meal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bears at the Dickerson Park Zoo enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal Tuesday morning.

This is ahead of the hibernating season coming up.

They enjoyed all kinds of traditional Thanksgiving food including sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories