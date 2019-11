SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Senior care has a way you can help seniors this holiday season.

Through the “Be a Santa To a Senior” program, community members can give a senior a special holiday gift.

The “Be a Santa To a Senior” tree can be found at Harter House, 1500 E Republic Rd, Springfield.

The program started in 2003 and has provided more than two million gifts to seniors nationwide.

For more information about the program, visit beasantatoasenior.com or call 417-227-9977.