BAXTER COUNTY, MO.– Authorities are wanting to check on the welfare of Christian Gabriel Bolding. The 41-year-old male was last seen in the middle of December.

Bolding has not had any contact with his family since and could be driving a 2005 Silver Nissa Exterra. He is 147 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone having information, please contact Sheriff’s Investigator Brian Williams, 870-425-7000 or bwilliams@baxtercountysheriff.com