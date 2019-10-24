Baxter County jail inmate visitations resume Monday

BAXTER COUNTY, Ar.– Baxter County Sheriff’s Office announced that visitation for jail inmates at the Baxter County Detention Center will resume Monday, October 28.

Visitation had been put on hold for months due to the construction of the jail expansion project.

Starting monday visitors will enter the Detention Center through the new lobby where they will be checked in and wait for their turn to visit.

The new visitation schedule is:

Monday: Male inmates with last names beginning with A through M, 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Tuesday: No visitation.

Wednesday: Male inmates with last names beginning with N through Z, 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Thursday: No visitation.

Friday: Female inmates, 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Saturday: No visitation.

Sunday: No visitation.

Each inmate is allowed 30 minutes of visitation each week.

For more information on the regulations and restrictions for visiting an inmate click here.