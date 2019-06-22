Baxter County, Ark. man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

BAXTER COUNTY, ARK. – A Gassville, Ark. area man was arrested for felony sexual assault after allegedly touching an eight-year-old girl inappropriately, a press release from the Baxter County Sheriff says.

Joseph N. Desparrois, 29, of Gassville, was arrested Friday afternoon. Desparrois allegedly told the mother of the child that he touched the girl inappropriately.

The mother of the child said the family was featured on the “Steve Wilkos Show” in January to discuss the incident. Wilkos is a former security guard on the Jerry Springer Show and now stars in a similar type of show.

Desparrois is being held on $35,000 bond.