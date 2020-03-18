Battlefield Mall to temporarily close because of COVID-19

News

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
battlefield mall file photo news leader_1545000321316.jpg.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Parent company of the Battlefield Mall, Simon Property Group, stated in a press release they will close all of its retail properties starting tonight, March 18, at 7 p.m. until March 29.

Simon’s retail properties include malls, premium outlets and mills in the United States.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees are of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon said in a press release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now