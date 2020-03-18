Battlefield Mall to temporarily close because of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Parent company of the Battlefield Mall, Simon Property Group, stated in a press release they will close all of its retail properties starting tonight, March 18, at 7 p.m. until March 29.

Simon’s retail properties include malls, premium outlets and mills in the United States.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees are of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon said in a press release.