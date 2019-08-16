Battlefield Mall hosts Circus Model Builders Convention

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you’re looking to have a little fun this weekend, head over to Battlefield Mall.

The mall is hosting the Circus Model Builders 2019 annual convention.

Which means miniature circus exhibits are on display now through Saturday,

This is the 58th annual Circus Model Builders Convention, but only the second time it’s been held in Missouri.

The group was formed in 1936 as a way for builders and owners to share ideas and plans.

There are about 750 members around the world, 200 of which are expected to attend the convention this weekend.

Co-chairman of the convention, Pete Hildreth, says that members have traveled to Springfield from New York, Texas, and California.

“These are all hand-carved figures, people, and animals. The wagons themselves are built out of wood. All crafted by what I’d call master craftsmen.”

Next year’s convention will be held in southern Florida.