SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Galloway Village Neighborhood Association continues to battle with the city of Springfield regarding rezoning issues.

The Springfield Chamber of Commerce urged voters to approve the development near Sequiota park in November polls. Members of the GVNA are meeting tonight to strategize their campaign against the issue.

The ballot refers to the rezoning of 4.2 acres of property located on South Lone Pine Avenue from single-family residential, general retail, and limited business district to planned development.

The president of the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association, Melanie Bach, says she has reached out to numerous people in the community who are in support of voting against the city of Springfield on the issue.

Bach says keeping the beauty of Sequiota Park is something that is important to not only the association but to those who come to enjoy the area.

“It’s not necessarily to keep it the way it is,” said Bach. “It’s to respect Sequiota Park and to make sure that whatever development happens across the street from Sequiota Park doesn’t dominate the landscape here and change what Galloway Village is fundamentally about and what people come here to enjoy.”

Voters will be asked to cast their ballot on the issue in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.