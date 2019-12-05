Bates County Sheriff looking for missing mother of 3

BATES COUNTY, Mo.– According to Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson, Nicole Mallatt, a 36-year-old mother of 3, has been missing for more than a week.

Mallatt has been missing since November 26th, 2019, Anderson said in a Facebook post on December 5th.

“The Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report on Friday, November 29, 2019,” Anderson’s statement reads.

Since being tipped off to her disappearance, the Bates County Sheriff says deputies have searched the 220-acre property where Mallatt and her boyfriend of 18 years lived together.

So far, authorities have only found Mallatt’s phone, backpack and a pair of her shoes.

During an interview on Thursday, December 5th, Sheriff Anderson offered these words to Mallatt, who he hoped was listening:

Nicole if you are watching me, you do not owe us an answer. If you have just decided to leave, I ask that you go to the nearest law enforcement agency and let them identify you so that we can offer closure to your family and friends. Our goal is to ensure you are safe and alive.”





Now, law enforcement agencies from Bates, Vernon, St. Clair Barton, and Cedar counties are searching for Mallatt. Municipalities in each of those counties have also joined the hunt.

Mallatt is described as a white female weighing roughly 120 pounds and standing at about 5′ 3″. She has long brown hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Bates County Sheriff’s Office at (660) 679-3232.