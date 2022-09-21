SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Boating Center is looking to hire thousands of full-time and part-time Outfitters to join their team.

During a national hiring event starting today and ending tomorrow, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will conduct on-site interviews for local retail, distribution, and contact center positions from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The company is looking to hire 3,500 employees. Full-time and part-time positions are available in all of the company`s locations.

Team benefits for Outfitters include:

Merchandise discounts up to 50% off.

Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay.

Health, dental, and life insurance programs for eligible team members.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Greene County has an unemployment rate of 2.2%. Missouri ranks among the top states in the country with a low employment rate of 2.5%. The average rate in the U.S. is 3.7%