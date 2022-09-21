SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Boating Center is looking to hire thousands of full-time and part-time Outfitters to join their team.
During a national hiring event starting today and ending tomorrow, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will conduct on-site interviews for local retail, distribution, and contact center positions from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The company is looking to hire 3,500 employees. Full-time and part-time positions are available in all of the company`s locations.
Team benefits for Outfitters include:
- Merchandise discounts up to 50% off.
- Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay.
- Health, dental, and life insurance programs for eligible team members.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Greene County has an unemployment rate of 2.2%. Missouri ranks among the top states in the country with a low employment rate of 2.5%. The average rate in the U.S. is 3.7%