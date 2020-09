SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bass Pro Shops is looking to hire more than 100 employees for its distribution center.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

All new employees hired before September 11 and who continue to work through December 19 will receive a $1,000 retention bonus.

Applicants must be at least 18 and should apply online before showing up to the event.