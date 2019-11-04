Bass Pro Shops marathon brings community together

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thousands of runners took off from Bass Pro Shops this morning as part of this year’s marathon.

This year’s race shows how a citywide run can help bring a community together.

“Last year I ran just over four hours,” Runner of the Conservation Marathon Lauren Moriearty said. “This year I want to get under four hours. I ran for Drury back in the day and actually there are four or five people I know from Drury that have traveled back in since We’ve all graduated. It’s a huge race but you also can find pieces of your community in it.”

Julie Weindel, running the Maynard Cohick Half Marathon, said this race connects you to a lot of different people.

“During the race, you’ll talk to people from different places and hear their story,” Weindel said. “The excitement when you first start the race. You’re in this huge pack of people. You pick up everyone’s adrenaline and excitement. It’s just really fun.”

The winners of the races and their times are:

5k

Female Overall

• Kristen Briglia, 34 (18:43)

• Miha Nambara, 15 (20:56)

• Sharla Mathes, 42 (21:44)

Male Overall

• T. Jay Sanderson, 36 (16:37)

• Hilton Newell, 14 (16:50)

• Cooper Locke, 20 (17:21)

Female Overall Masters

• Della Draper, 45 (23:17)

Male Overall Masters

• Brian Todd, 44 (18:48)

Cohick Half Marathon

Female Overall

• Kimi Reed, 31 (1:17:56)

• Erin Edminister, 29 (1:18:51)

• Jacinda Canfield, 47 (1:35:47)

Male Overall

• Aaron Tucker, 27 (1:16:52)

• Karl Finkenbinder, 38 (1:18:39)

• Blake Welch, 25 (1:19:09)

Female Overall Masters

• Rachael Leslie, 42 (1:36:27)

Male Overall Masters

• Paul Skorick, 43 (1:21:12)

Conservation Marathon

Female Overall

• Abby Fincel, 27 (3:03:34)

• Rebecca Senn, 27 (3:08:00)

• Jessica Keltner, 41 (3:17:13)

Male Overall

• Adam Olson, 29 (2:24:31)

• Tyler Lyon, 25 (2:28:55)

• Jonathan Murphy, 24 (2:38:31)

Female Overall Masters

• Jessica Jones, 41 (3:23:27)

Male Overall Masters

• Doug Assenmacher, 54 (2:54:58)