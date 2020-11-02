Bass Pro Shops hosts marathon with COVID restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The community celebrated health and wellness this weekend with running events hosted by Bass Pro Shops.

Participation was limited due to COVID-19 safety regulations.

Runners were socially distanced on the starting line and started in waves to allow for physical distancing throughout the race.

Runners say they enjoyed the chance to still work towards their physical goals in a year of uncertainty.

“It’s about service back to others,” Bass Pro Wellbeing Program Director Melissa Bondy said. “I always tell people that if they want to make positive change in their lives, this is a great way to start.”

Face coverings were required when participants were not actively running and for all spectators.

The race also had a virtual option.