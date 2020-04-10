Bass Pro Shops furloughs and layoffs several employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Bass Pro Shops is “drastically scaling back operations” by reducing staff through furloughs and layoffs.

The staffing changes were confirmed Friday, April 10, in by the outdoor superstore.

Bass Pro Shops also implemented a temporary salary reduction for all their leadership and salaried team members. The store says that demographic makes up 9% of the total workforce.

According to Bass Pro, full-time Outfitters whose positions were eliminated received severance along with outplacement services and support.

Also a number of Outfitters have been furloughed until things improve. In their statement Brass Pro Shops said benefits will continue as normal for all eligible furloughed Outfitters. This means they will continue to cover 75% of eligible employee health and welfare costs for up to 90 days.

All impacted Outfitters are eligible to apply for government-funded unemployment pay, according to the statement.

