Bass Pro recalls gas grill due to fire hazard

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bass Pro Shops is recalling MR. STEAK propane gas grills due to reports of grill fires.

Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and ABT Appliance & Electronics stores nationwide and online at basspro.com and cabelas.com from May 2017 through July 2019 for about $500 for the four burner grill and $600 for the five-burner grill are on the recall list.

The recall involves four and five burner models of MR. STEAK propane gas grills, models MS-4B-PG, SKU 2472264 and MS-5B-PG, SKU 2472265, that have both a fuel gauge and a fuel line that is not attached to the inside of the grill. The grills are stainless steel with black trim and have four or five black and red dials. The words “MR. STEAK” is printed below the thermometer on the grills’ lid. The recall also applies to SKUs 2366916 and 2366917 if the consumer added an aftermarket fuel gauge to the regulator assembly. A label on the inside of the left compartment door or on the back of the grill identifies the model number of the grill. The SKU is printed on the purchase receipt.

Nine reports of grill fires have been reported so far but no injuries.

