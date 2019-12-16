Bass Pro pitching in to help Salvation Army’s annual Bucket Blitz

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starting Monday, Dec. 16, KOLR10 is helping kick off the annual Bucket Blitz event for the Salvation Army!

And Bass Pro Shops, one of the sponsors, is pitching in a little extra this year.

Bucket Blitz runs from Monday until Thursday, and Bass Pro Shops is willing to match each donation up to $10,000!

Bucket Blitz is hoping to reach a goal of $1 million in red kettle donations.

Other locations include:

Chick-Fil-A on Campbell and Sunshine

Chick-Fil-A on South Glenstone

East entrance to the Battlefield Mall

You can donate by giving cash at any kettle location, phone bumping at any location, sending in a text donation to 247-365 and dropping off or mailing a check.