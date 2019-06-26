Bass Pro needs more hands on deck

BRANSON, Mo.– A career fair on the Branson Landing had locals hunting for a job opportunity at the Ozarks most well known outdoor supplier.

The goal of the Bass Pro Shops job fair: fill more than 100 open jobs in the outdoor giant’s restaurant, sales, education, retail, and hospitality departments.

Bass Pro wasn’t alone. The fair offered visitors employment opportunities at Dogwood Canyon and Wonders of Wildlife as well.

John Torre, Human Resources Manager with Wonders of Wildlife (W.O.W), says the hardest part about filling positions is finding qualified workers.

“Our challenge is that we have a lot of unique positions,” Torre told Ozarks First.

“We have a lot of common entry-level positions, but we have stuff that is super unique that takes a special skill set.”

Torre says the priority need is in the kitchen staff. Bass Pro needs to fill more waiter, cook, and kitchen staff positions than anything else.