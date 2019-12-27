Bass Pro is offering to recycle Christmas trees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – If you want to recycle your Christmas tree, Bass Pro in Springfield is offering you a way to use those trees to help out Missouri wildlife, there’s a $2 minimum donation, per tree.

Proceeds go to Boy Scout projects.

The program will run through Dec. 31, from noon to 6 p.m. each day.

The outdoor giant is partnering with the Missouri Department of Conservation to turn the old trees into new habitats for rabbits, quail and songbirds.

“Today we are here collecting Christmas trees and they are going to be sent off to the Missouri Conservation Department,” Greg Doermer lodge chief with Order of the Arrow said. “In the past, I know many times they’ve used the trees for fish habitats.”

All decorations and tree stands must be removed to recycle.

Since the program was started back in 1986, nearly 300,000 Christmas trees have been recycled into the habitat program.