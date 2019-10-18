Bass Pro ends sponsorship of Legends of Golf Tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Bass Pro Shops has ended its sponsorship of the PGA’s Legends of Golf.

Top of the Rock golf course just south of Branson hosted the PGA Champions Tour event the last six years.

“The Legends of Golf will not return to Big Cedar Lodge’s Top of the Rock,” said Jack Wlezien, Bass Pro Shops Director of Communications. “But we’ve taken all that we’ve learned in hosting golf events and all our partnerships. We’re not done hosting events or promoting golf.”

Bass Pros Shops founder Johnny Morris has been instrumental in building a number of golf courses south of Branson, including Tiger Woods’ Payne’s Valley course that is scheduled to open in 2020.

“Knowing Johnny, he’s not one to rest on his laurels,” said Wlezien. “We’re not walking away from golf. Never say never but there’s nothing on the books.”

The Champions Tour Legends of Golf featured one of the richest purses on tour. It was a two-man team event that featured rounds of golf at both the Par 3 Top of the Rock and the traditional Buffalo Ridge Golf Course.

In recent years the celebrity event drew more attention with celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Mark Wahlberg and Kid Rock playing with icons like Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Lee Trevino.

The PGA Tour has not commented on the development.