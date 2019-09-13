Bass Pro donates money to Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief effort

BAHAMAS — The founder of Bass Pro Shops, Johnny Morris, announced a new campaign to support those in the Bahamas immpacted by the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.

The “Anglers for the Bahamas” campaign is already approachng $2 million in total donations.

Bass Pro Shops will donate a minimum of $1 million toward relief efforts.

Those donations include $500,000 worth of goods and matching cash donations to Springfield based Convoy of Hope.

The outdoor giant will also donate essentials like family-sized tents and outdoor cooking kits.