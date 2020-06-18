Barton County warns of COVID-19 email scam

LAMAR, Mo. (KSN) – Officials in Barton County are warning residents of a scam surrounding gathering for COVID-19 contact via email.

The Barton County Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday afternoon that some residents have received scam emails related to gathering information for COVID-19 tracing.

While the Chamber notes the County will contact people who have been in contact, the primary mean of communication will be a phone call directly from the local health department. There are no third party companies associated with contact tracing.

If you receive a call and are unsure if the person you are speaking with is an actual representative of the Barton County Health Department, officials recommend hanging up and redialing the BCHD number.

To reach the department, call (417) 682-3363 and ask to speak with one of the public health nurses.”