Barton County toddler reunited with family after being missing for nearly 2 hours

LAMAR, Mo. – A scary ordeal for any parent has a happy ending thanks to several law enforcement agencies.

Friday around 7:51 am, authorities received a call about a missing 3-year-old in Barton County. The child was reported missing near the area of 226 NW 50th Rd.

When Barton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call, they were unable to find the child and requested assistance from several other nearby agencies in the search.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office was told, from the parents, the child had a phone in her possession. As officers, other law enforcement agencies, and volunteers scanned the area to find the child, the Barton County 911 center attempted to ping the phone to find its exact location.

Authorities say the parents called the phone and the child answered, but she was upset, crying, and unable to say where she was.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol Helicopter also responded to assist in the search. At approximately 9:44 a.m., the pilot located the child in a field Northwest of her home. He stayed hovering above the child and asked for ground units to respond to his location. The 3-year-old was then reunited with her parents at 9:56 am.