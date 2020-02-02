Bars around Springfield prepping for Big Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you want to get out of the house, there are plenty of places to go if you’re trying to be among the Chiefs faithful.

Tickets to get into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami are upwards of $5,000, so obviously most people elect to stay home for the game. However, if you still want to get out and celebrate for the Super Bowl in Springfield, there are some good options with the Chiefs looking to hoist the Lombardi trophy.

Georgia Macs on East Republic Road has been open a little under two years, but tomorrow is as important of a day for them as any to this point.

“We’ll be open at 11 A-M, we’re ready to start at 11:01. Let’s get the party started!” says Jennifer Horn, one of the owners.

She Co-owns the establishment with Darryl Barr. They decided to name the place after their mothers, and they say they’ve had good crowds on Sundays all year, but tomorrow will be a different beast.

“You know, it’s been so long since the Chiefs have been there, it’s like – how do you prepare for something that hasn’t happened in a long time? So we’re just bringing in as many supplies as we can hold,” says Barr.

“We’re anticipating a full house tomorrow with the Chiefs going to the Super Bowl, so we brought in extra tables, we have a special food menu, and of course drink specials all day for everybody,” Horn says.

Of course, they aren’t the only place planning on a full house.

Coyote’s Adobe Cafe is expecting to host around 500 people for “Arrowhead South” parking lot party that opens at noon. Coyote’s Owner David Bauer says he spent around $10,000 to create the most unique atmosphere possible and it’s been something he’s been thinking about since they opened their doors 28 years ago.

“There’s a lot of people that have never been to Arrowhead stadium, and I thought, if we ever make it all the way, then I’m going to bring Arrowhead down to Springfield. Bleachers will seat about 400 people, we’ve got a 9×16 foot TV that’s going to be right over here,” Bauer says.

They’ll have games, prizes, and a menu for inside and outside seating, but most importantly, the chance to experience history.

“You want to be there high-fiving each other. You just want to be around people,” Bauer says.

Bag toss and cup pong tournaments will begin at 2 p.m.

Bauer says he’ll likely cap the event at 500 people, but doesn’t want to turn anyone away. He says you can pay $15 at the gate, or buy a wristband online for $10

To purchase those wristbands early, click here.