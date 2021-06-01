Barry County investigators say homicide suspect confessed to shooting

BARRY COUNTY, Mo.– Barry County detectives, in a probable cause statement obtained by KOLR10 News, say Dylan Williams confessed to shooting and killing a man on May 28, 2021.

According to the document, Dylan told authorities in a post-arrest interview that he shot Daylon Anderson “over drugs and money” he wanted to steal from Anderson.

Officers say they found the weapon they suspect Dylan used to shoot Anderson at a home in Monett; the same location they say Dylan Williams was hiding out in after the shooting.