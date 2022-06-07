BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – New details have emerged in the search for 3 inmates who escaped from the Barry County Jail last week.

The Barry County Sheriff said Monday that the inmates who escaped from the Barry County Jail last week are believed to have stolen a vehicle and driven to Salina, KS, before abandoning the vehicle and potentially stealing another.

Salina Police told KSN that the vehicle was stolen on Saturday evening between 7:45 and 8:45 p.m. They say it was found in Greeley County, Kan. and that another vehicle was reported missing there.

Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins are all considered armed and dangerous.

According to online court records Stephen was in jail for drug-related charges, Crawford was charged with stealing and Allen faced various charges including resisting arrest and driving while revoked.

If you have any information as to their whereabouts, you can contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 847-3461 and they will pass the information on to the US Marshals Service.