Barry County Health Department reports four COVID-19 deaths

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Health Department is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The individuals who passed were:

  • A 68-year-old female
  • A 52-year-old man
  • And an 80-year-old female

These three had underlying health conditions and were part of a congregant care facility.

While the fourth person, a 56-year-old man lived independently and had no significant underlying health conditions, according to the Health Department.

This brings Barry County’s COVID-19 death total to 19.

