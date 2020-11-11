Barry County Health Department reports four COVID-19 deaths

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Health Department is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The individuals who passed were:

A 68-year-old female

A 52-year-old man

And an 80-year-old female

These three had underlying health conditions and were part of a congregant care facility.

While the fourth person, a 56-year-old man lived independently and had no significant underlying health conditions, according to the Health Department.

This brings Barry County’s COVID-19 death total to 19.