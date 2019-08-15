Barn owls put in a new home in Strafford

STRAFFORD, Mo. — Two injured barn owls have new accommodations after a release this morning.

The owls were placed inside a box within an old barn on property near Strafford. Biologists say the owls were found injured and taken to the Dickerson Park Zoo for rehab.

Now that they’re healthy, it’s time to enjoy the protective housing of a barn and a box to hide within.

“Rhonda Rimer, Natural History Biologist: They typically the barn owls, if there’s not a box, will nest on the barn floor and predators like raccoons and possums can get the eggs or the young. So the boxes, up off the ground, helps protect the owls from that kind of predation.”

The boxes will be monitored and conservationists will keep track of how many young are born.

Barn owls in Missouri only live to be about two years old.