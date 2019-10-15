Barbecue aficionado wounded in suspected road-rage incident

by: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis area man who was shot and wounded in front of his four children in what police are calling an apparent road rage incident is a barbecue aficionado with more than 740,00 Instagram followers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Greg Thomas says his son, 46-year-old Scott Thomas, “is OK.” He added that his 11-, 9-, 5- and 3-year-old grandchildren are “safe.”

Police spokesman Benjamin Granda says that as officers were responding to the shooting call, other officers stopped a Mitsubishi GTS nearby for passing traffic on the shoulder.

Granda says the two men the Mitsubishi were taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Besides having a large social media following, Scott Thomas has a website known as www.grillinfools.com, with recipes and tips.

