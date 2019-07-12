Baptist Student Union at Missouri State getting million dollar expansion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Baptist Student Union, which has been a Missouri State University staple for quite some time, is preparing to expand. The project will cost an estimated $10 million and is located at the 900 block of South National Avenue.

The project intends to help student retention rates at MSU.

Hood-Rich Architecture is the architect for this project.

The project plans for a 70,000 to 80,000 square-foot mixed-used development.

The development includes student housing, commercial tenant areas, and ministry space.