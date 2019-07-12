Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Baptist Student Union at Missouri State getting million dollar expansion

News
Posted: / Updated:
Missouri State academic logo_1486555821835.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Baptist Student Union, which has been a Missouri State University staple for quite some time, is preparing to expand. The project will cost an estimated $10 million and is located at the 900 block of South National Avenue.

The project intends to help student retention rates at MSU.

Hood-Rich Architecture is the architect for this project.

The project plans for a 70,000 to 80,000 square-foot mixed-used development.

The development includes student housing, commercial tenant areas, and ministry space.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau