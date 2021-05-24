Bald eagle live camera: Raptors get comfortable clinging to TV station satellite dish

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two bald eagles were spotted resting on a satellite dish outside Nexstar station WWLP’s building in Massachusetts Monday afternoon. The pair were comfortably resting in front of one of the station’s live cameras for much of the afternoon.

As of publication time, the eagles could still be seen in the video above.

A single eagle had dropped in at the same location last week during a live weather segment.

According to Mass.gov, as of 2018 there are 76 territorial pairs of bald eagles identified in Massachusetts. Bald eagles were listed as endangered in Massachusetts before 2012. They are currently listed as special concern in the state.

Bald eagles were removed from the Federal Endangered Species List in 2007.

Mass Wildlife told WWLP that western Massachusetts is actually a great habitat for bald eagles.

“The Connecticut River and the Quabbin Reservoir are tremendous habitats for them,” said David Paulson, an Endangered Species Biologist. “We have sites here in Springfield, Chicopee, and all across the state including Cape Cod. Last year, we had our first chick hatch on Cape Cod in over 115 years.”

Bald eagles mainly consume fish but if they’re not available they also eat smaller birds and other species. They also make repeat appearances in the weather forecast, apparently.